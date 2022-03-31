PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get PVH alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.