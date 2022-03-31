Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) CEO Richard Stanton Pzena Purchases 779,586 Shares

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PZN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 89,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,164. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

