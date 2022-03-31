Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

