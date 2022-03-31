Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issued By DA Davidson

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 347,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

