Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.75 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

