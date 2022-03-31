Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lifted by DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ABCB stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

