Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NECB stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.