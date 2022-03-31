Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.00 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY opened at $306.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $207.86 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

