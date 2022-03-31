Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised by Analyst

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBWM. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

