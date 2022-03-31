Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Bankshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

NKSH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

