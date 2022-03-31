Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NECB stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

