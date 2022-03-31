Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut by Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $453.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

