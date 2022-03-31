Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Dover in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover stock opened at $160.58 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $135.68 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.