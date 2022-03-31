Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Boosted by KeyCorp

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

TOL stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

