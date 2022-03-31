Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

HLAN stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.