Qin Zhou Acquires 20,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qin Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Qin Zhou acquired 570 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,067.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 634,505 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 211.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSEA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

