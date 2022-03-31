QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

