Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $465,389.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

