Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.08 and a 12 month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.