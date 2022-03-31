QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $373,320.34 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Jurgen Leohold sold 20,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $373,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jurgen Leohold also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $257,094.00.

Shares of QS stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

