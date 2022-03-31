RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

RADA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,658,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

