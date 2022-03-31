RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
RADA opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,658,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
