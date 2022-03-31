Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RDUS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of RDUS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

