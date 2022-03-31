RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

RCMT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 471,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.