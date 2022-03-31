RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.
REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.
NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $719.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.52.
In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
