Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CEU)

3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.85 to C$3.35. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.35 price target on the stock, up previously from C$3.25.

3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50.

2/4/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.85 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 554,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,978. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The stock has a market cap of C$613.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares in the company, valued at C$5,300,957.68.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

