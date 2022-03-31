Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Financial Survey

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 2.49% 39.96% 1.18% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lee Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Lee Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lee Enterprises and Rediff.com India’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $794.65 million 0.20 $22.78 million $3.28 8.10 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Risk and Volatility

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 9.64, suggesting that its stock price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lee Enterprises beats Rediff.com India on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking. The company was founded by Alfred Wilson Lee in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Rediff.com India (Get Rating)

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform. Its websites provide sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; search facilities; and e-mail and shopping related channels. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

