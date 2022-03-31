Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $1,845,635.70 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $469.36 and a 12-month high of $703.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.74.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
