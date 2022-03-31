Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 10,364 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.