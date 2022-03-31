Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $257.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $226.32 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.