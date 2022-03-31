Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $173.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.22.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

