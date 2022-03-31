Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

