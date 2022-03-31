Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,865.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 99,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

