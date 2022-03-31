Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 2.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 205,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 559,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.1285227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

