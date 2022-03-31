Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($38.46) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.21 ($40.89).

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.99 ($1.09) on Thursday, hitting €24.74 ($27.19). 2,771,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

