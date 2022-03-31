Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 797.8 days.

RNSDF opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. Renault has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $47.10.

Get Renault alerts:

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.