renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $407,189.95 and approximately $20,001.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.55 or 0.07215895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.15 or 1.00147313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047530 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

