Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
