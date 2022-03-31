Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

