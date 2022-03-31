Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,082. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 24.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 347.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 145,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 289.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $468,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.