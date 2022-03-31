Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

REXR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,859,000 after buying an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

