Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 393,751 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $59.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

