Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 393,751 shares.The stock last traded at $60.08 and had previously closed at $59.13.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.
In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.