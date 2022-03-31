Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAD opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

