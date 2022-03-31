Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.