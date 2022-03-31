Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
RVSB stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.
Several research firms have commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
