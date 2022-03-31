Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 133 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

