Rockland Trust Co. Buys Shares of 27,217 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

