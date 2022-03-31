Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $194.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

