Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

