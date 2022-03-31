Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.79

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.41, with a volume of 5502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.