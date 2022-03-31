Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

