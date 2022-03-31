Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.82.

ROST traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,914. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

